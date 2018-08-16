PM says will ask Singapore for Jho Low’s jet after establishing ‘stolen money’ link

A Bombardier Global 5000 plane without a body number — believed to be owned by Jho Low — is seen parked on the tarmac of Seletar airport in Singapore February 6, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today Malaysia will formally request Singapore return the Bombardier Global 5000 jet believed bought by wanted businessman Low Taek Jho after establishing the purchase was made by money stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The prime minister said the government is confident the plane, said to have cost US$35 million (RM143 million), was purchased with money siphoned from the sovereign investment fund, but was not able to prove it just yet.

“We are trying to get the jet. We believe the jet was purchased using stolen money from Malaysia,” he told reporters after launching the country’s first RM250 million private cardiac and vascular hospital Cardiac Vascular Sentral (CVS) here.

“We have to establish that first. If we can establish it is indeed stolen money, then the jet is ours. Same goes for the boat,” he added, the latter referring to the RM1 billion yacht Equanimity, which Indonesia has since returned to Malaysia.

