Tokyo’s Nikkei index trims early losses to end flat

Pedestrian holding an umbrella walk past a stock quotation board displaying a graph of Japan’s Nikkei share average and other market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 11, 2013. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 16 — Tokyo’s benchmark stock index closed flat today, trimming early losses after the news that China and the US would hold trade talks.

The key Nikkei 225 index, which dropped 1.20 per cent in early trade, was down 0.05 per cent or 12.18 points to end at 22,192.04. The broader Topix index lost 0.64 per cent or 10.88 points at 1,687.15.

“It is hard to tell how the talks will go but it’s a positive signal that the two countries are looking for some compromise plan,” said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The commerce ministry in Beijing said today that China will send a senior negotiator to the United States later this month to resume trade talks.

“If they were determined to fight it out, they wouldn’t meet,” Sengoku told AFP, while noting the current thin trading volume contributed to big price swings.

Global stocks fell Wednesday as investors fled riskier assets amid renewed worries over Turkey.

Turkey said it was hiking tariffs on imports of several key US products in retaliation for American sanctions, as the bitter dispute between the two allies that has battered the Turkish lira showed no sign of ending.

The dollar was trading at ¥110.81 (RM4.10), up from ¥110.73 in New York Wednesday afternoon.

In individual stocks trade, game companies continued to fall after China’s regulators have reportedly frozen approvals of game licences amid a government shake-up.

Nintendo fell 1.00 per cent to ¥34,500 and Sony lost 0.88 per cent to ¥5,947.

Toyota was down 0.58 per cent at ¥6,775, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.14 per cent to ¥49,270. — AFP