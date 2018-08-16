PAS reps blast Suhakam over criticism of Shariah caning for lesbians

Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (centre) during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Some Muslim MPs criticised the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today for denouncing a Terengganu Shariah court’s sentence against two women as humiliating and demeaning.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the commission must explain its remarks, claiming that these impugned the Shariah court’s standing.

“I strongly disagree with the statement made by Suhakam, and I feel such statements are contempt of court.

The Shariah court is a recognised legal system that has the jurisdiction to punish Muslims found guilty under the Shariah law,” he said.

The Terengganu Shariah High Court sentenced two women, allegedly lesbians, to a fine of RM3,300 and six strokes of the cane each after convicting them of homosexual activities last week.

