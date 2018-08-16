Comprehensive health package for B40 in the works, says minister

Dzulkefly said a committee will be formed by the ministry together with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Health Ministry is working on a comprehensive health package to address the needs of Malaysians in the B40 category, said Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The minister said a committee will be formed by the ministry together with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Later on we will look at roping in other agencies including the Social Security Organization or Takaful Malaysia Berhad, who offer similar schemes,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

Dzulkefly added that by including other agencies, the healthcare scheme can be streamlined and redundancies avoided.

The ministry's Pharmaceutical, Finance, Procurement, and Medical Practices divisions will join the committee by helping to draw up the package's framework.

He said the ministry is aiming to have everything ready by the end of next month so that it can be proposed and included in Budget 2019.