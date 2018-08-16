Umno man to settle defamation suit with apology to Sivarasa

Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim’s offending remarks were contained in a press statement issued on April 13 titled “Was PKR Selangor Govt Part of an Elaborate Scam to Cheat the Settlers?'. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Former Umno supreme council member Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim will tender an apology to PKR’s R. Sivarasa and two others over a claim they cheated settlers in Ijok, according to lawyer Latheefa Koya.

The lawyer acting for the deputy rural development minister said this was agreed in a consent judgment binding both parties issued by High Court Justice Mohd Zabidin Mohd Diah.

The former Kuala Selangor MP must also arrange to have the same apology and retraction published in the New Straits Times, and refrain from repeating the allegation.

“I now recognise that the allegation in my press statement was wholly wrong and unintentional, and has caused Sivarasa Rasiah, Umar bin Ali Bashah and Abd Hamid bin Johari considerable embarrassment and distress,” Irmohizam said in the agreed apology.

“I wish to take this opportunity to withdraw the allegation unreservedly. I express my sincere regret and apologise to them for any embarrassment and distress caused to them by the said press statement.”

He must also have the apology printed in the Berita Harian Malay language newspaper.

Irmohizam’s offending remarks were contained in a press statement issued on April 13 titled “Was PKR Selangor Govt Part of an Elaborate Scam to Cheat the Settlers?”

Aside from Sivarasa, the other plaintiffs were Umar Ali Bashah and Abd Hamid Johari.

The three filed the suit in May after Irmohizam failed to respond to their letter demanding an apology and retraction.