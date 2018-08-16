Registered nurseries must have CCTVs, Dr Wan Azizah says

Deputy Prime Minister, Datin Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at Parliament August 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Closed-circuit television (CCTV) must be installed in the premises of all nurseries that are seeking to register their services, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She added that the requirement was not new but has been the policy all along.

“Yes it is a requirement for all registered taskas to have CCTVs installed. It is an existing requirement already,” she said, using the Malay word to refer to nurseries.

“We have to be able to monitor the areas at all times,” added Dr Wan Azizah, who is also deputy prime minister.

The ministry has announced that all government offices will open nurseries to its staff from next year.

