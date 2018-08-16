This goose just won a place at a prestigious Chinese university

Gugu the goose has won a place at the prestigious Shanghai Maritime University. — Picture via Weibo/Shanghai Maritime University

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 — A prestigious Chinese university has offered a place to a goose after its owner joked she was “reluctant to cook it”.

According to a report by the BBC, a woman by the name of Ms Wu wrote in a public post on Weibo that her imminent house move would mean she would not be able to care for her pet named Gugu anymore.

She appealed to Shanghai Maritime University to take in the “handsome” goose since it already keeps a flock of geese on its grounds.

The university was quick to respond, via its official Weibo page, saying it would gladly invite him to join their “big goose family”, the BBC added.