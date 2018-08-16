High Court orders Indonesian, Vietnamese charged with killing Kim Jong-nam to enter defence

Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong-nam, is escorted by police as she arrives at the Shah Alam High Court August 16, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 16 — Two women of the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, were today ordered to enter their defence after the High Court here ruled the prosecution has established a prima facie case against them.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 26, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29, will now have to prove their innocence against the murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

“I must accordingly find that the prosecution has established a prima facie and I must therefore call upon the accused to enter their defence,” High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin said in his court ruling.

Both accused have agreed to testify under oath in court.

Siti and Doan were charged, together with four others who are at large, with the murder of Kim Chol, the alias for 15-year-old Jong-nam, by smearing the latter’s face with the deadly nerve agent VX at the klia2 departure hall at 9am on February 13 last year.

Jong-nam is the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

MORE TO COME