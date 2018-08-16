On eve of Pakatan’s 100th day, Dr M says five years insufficient to fix nation

Mahathir said there is a need to 'remove more people' who were sabotaging the government, adding that such matters took time and were an obstacle to the PH administration’s reform agenda. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today his Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration may not be able to repair all the problems plaguing Malaysia within its five-year mandate.

Malaysians across the board are counting down to the PH’s 100th day in power tomorrow, and ticking off the number of promises made by the four-party alliance in its GE14 manifesto.

“The manifesto was written on the basis of what we knew at that point before taking over. When we took over, the situation is much more worse than we thought and there is much more money borrowed.

“The machinery of the government has been subverted. We find ourselves working in an environment that is not dedicated to what we want to do,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after launching the country’s first RM270 million private cardiac and vascular hospital Cardiac Vascular Sentral (CVS) here.

The prime minister said there is a need to “remove more people” who were sabotaging the government, adding that such matters took time and were an obstacle to the PH administration’s reform agenda.

“Some issues needs to be passed in Parliament as well,” he added.

Dr Mahathir then indicated that his administration may not be able to fulfill all its promises when asked if PH’s pledges can be met within the five years before the next general election must be called.

“The most we can do is start on these things...It takes time...I’m not even sure in five years we can fulfill...but most problems will be resolved in that time frame,” he said.

