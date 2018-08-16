Malay Mail

Here’s your first look at Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring

Jonas and Chopra have been linked ever since they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Looks like Nick Jonas shelled out a pretty penny to put a ring on it.

Weeks after it was reported that he and Priyanka Chopra got engaged, she’s been pictured with a huge rock on that all-important finger.

The ring is visible in a photo of Chopra and Indian actress Raveena Tandon, posted to Tandon’s Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Peecee and I getting our pouts in order,” the caption read.

 

Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

The couple have yet to confirm their engagement, but speculation reached fever pitch after the director of Chopra’s latest project tweeted that the actress was out of his Bharat film with a thinly veiled reference to Jonas.

Jonas and Chopra have been linked ever since they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala.

