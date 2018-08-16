Council of Eminent Persons to remain, PM says can’t work alone

Mahathir says he will need the CEP to continue working alongside him. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad rubbished today rumours that the quasi-official Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) will be disbanded by Saturday, immediately after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s 100th-day in power.

“CEP won’t be dissolved. They think it came to an end, but I never said so.

“I still need their services; until they solve all the problems. I myself can’t do all the work,” he said at the launch of country’s first RM270 million Private and Cardiac Vascular Specialist Hospital here.

