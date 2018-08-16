Malay Mail

Council of Eminent Persons to remain, PM says can’t work alone

Published 21 minutes ago on 16 August 2018

By Thasha Jayamanogaran

Mahathir says he will need the CEP to continue working alongside him. — Picture by Azneal Ishak
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad rubbished today rumours that the quasi-official Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) will be disbanded by Saturday, immediately after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s 100th-day in power.

“CEP won’t be dissolved. They think it came to an end, but I never said so.

“I still need their services; until they solve all the problems. I myself can’t do all the work,” he said at the launch of country’s first RM270 million Private and Cardiac Vascular Specialist Hospital here.

MORE TO COME

