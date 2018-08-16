Why need for public drama? Chin Tong asks Rafizi

Liew said the former Pandan MP was part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and could easily have extended his information to relevant parties. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong criticised PKR deputy presidential hopeful Rafizi Ramli for trying to force a trial by media on an aide to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu over graft allegations.

He said the former Pandan MP was part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and could easily have extended his information to relevant parties.

“Rafizi is one phone call away; he could have called myself, the minister or the person he referred to for clarification.

“I think there is no need for trial by media. There is no hanky panky, we should allow MACC (Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission) to investigate,” he said.

Rafizi issued a public statement yesterday on the matter and appended documents purportedly of suspicious payments to the aide.

