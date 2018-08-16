Motorola pays homage to Apple with its latest smartphone

The Motorola P30 looks uncannily like the iPhone X. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Since the iPhone X was introduced last year, many manufacturers have released at least a smartphone model with a notched display and a familiar vertically mounted dual-camera bump. Motorola and a handful of brands have stayed away from this “despicable” trend but unfortunately, they have succumbed to peer pressure with their latest P30 smartphone.

The Motorola P30 (oddly without the “Moto”) is finally official and this appears to be a Chinese market only device. It looks uncannily like the iPhone X with an option for a Twilight paint job. In front, you’ll get a 6.2″ 19:9 IPS display that pushes a FullHD+ resolution of 2246×1080 which has a rather wide notch at the top.

Underneath its glass body is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor that’s mated to 6GB of RAM. Internally it has 64GB or 128GB of storage which can be expanded up to 256GB extra via microSD. Instead of the typical fruit logo, it gets a Motorola emblem at the rear that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, it gets 16MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.2 rear cameras while the front features a 12MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. Powering the device is a 3,000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. Unlike the iPhone X, the P30 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and out of the box it runs on Android 8.0 with ZUI 4.0 skin on top.

In China, the Motorola P30 is said to be priced at 1,999 yuan (about RM1,186) for the 64GB model and 2,099 yuan (about RM1,245) for the 128GB storage option. — SoyaCincau