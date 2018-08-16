Director confirms ‘Train to Busan’ sequel in the works

Filming will reportedly begin for the ‘Train to Busan’ sequel in the first half of next year.

SEOUL, Aug 16 — Korean zombie movie Train to Busan is getting a sequel.

Entertainment site Soompi quoted director Yeon Sang-ho as confirming that the project has a working title of Peninsula.

“It’s still in an early stage, so there’s nothing decided yet. There’s just an early version of the scenario, and the working title is Peninsula,” he said.

Train to Busan, which was released in July 2016 in South Korea, was a massive box office hit worldwide.

It broke box office records in South Korea, pulling in over 11 million viewers and grossing about US$82.39 million during its run, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

To date, it is the 11th best-selling film of all time in Korea.

It starred Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok and Jung Yu-mi.

However, Yeon confirmed to Soompi that he is not planning to bring back any of the actors from the first film.

As with Train to Busan, the sequel will focus on a viral outbreak that turns people into zombies, Yeon added. However, this time round, the main setting will be a city rather than a train.

Soompi also reported that filming is slated to begin in the first half of 2019.