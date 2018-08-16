Dr M concerned with growing obesity as nation prospers

Mahathir (centre) today expressed concern over Malaysians’ eating habits. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia’s prosperity is encouraging some to overindulge to the point of obesity, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Noting the link to heart ailments, the medical doctor by training expressed concern over the implications to Malaysians’ health as well as to healthcare in the country.

“We don’t have anyone dying because of no food in this country except one incident in Baling some time back. But I see a lot of obesity and the health treatment industry is going to have a problem.

“Malaysians, just love to eat and that is a problem — never ending — and that’s going to strain their heart,” he said today at the launch of country’s first RM270 million Private and Cardiac Vascular Specialist hospital in here.

