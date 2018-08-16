New Sarawak coalition hopes for speedy registration

Members of the presidential council formed last week include Lusoi (pic) as chairman, with STAR president Lina Soo, TERAS secretary general Banyi Beriak and SWP president Munan Laja as vice chairmen, PBDS Baru’s Sibu branch chairman Julius Enchana as secretary general and STAR treasurer general Chieng Lee Ping as treasurer general. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 16 — Sarawak Baru, a coalition of four state parties, is aiming to be registered by the Registar of Societies (RoS) in time before the state election due in 2021, said protem chairman Cobbold John Lusoi said today.

He said the presidential council will look into preparing a constitution and logo for submission to the RoS.

“We do hope that we can submit our application for registration before Sarawak holds its state election by 2021,” he told Malay Mail.

”We also hope to be an alternative political coalition for the people in Sarawak, after Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH),” Lusoi, who is also Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) president, said.

Apart from PBDS Baru, the other members of Sarawak Baru are State Reform Party (STAR), Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (TERAS) and Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP).

Members of the presidential council formed last week include Lusoi as chairman, with STAR president Lina Soo, TERAS secretary general Banyi Beriak and SWP president Munan Laja as vice chairmen, PBDS Baru’s Sibu branch chairman Julius Enchana as secretary general and STAR treasurer general Chieng Lee Ping as treasurer general.

Lusoi also announced the formation of the coalition’s working committee to look into short- and long-term objectives, with each component party being assigned specific tasks.

He said STAR has been assigned to study and compile issues relating to Malaysia Agreement 1963, Sarawak’s rights including over oil and gas resources, Territorial Sea Act 2012 and Petroleum Development Act 1974,” he said today.

He said Soo, who is also a state’s rights activist, is very familiar with these issues.

“We believe that she and her team can handle these issues well,” he said.

He said PBDS Baru has been assigned to touch on issues relating to native customary rights (NCR) land, Dayak Adat and other Dayak issues.

Lusoi said SWP has been given the task of tackling issues regarding workers in Sarawak, especially in the oil and gas industry, oil palm plantations, and construction sites.

“SWP is also tasked to study the Sarawak Labour Ordinance which we feel has many outdated provisions that need to be updated or amended to meet the current and future demands and challenges in the labour market,” he said.

He added TERAS has been asked to look at issues relating to infrastructure development and other facilities in Sarawak.