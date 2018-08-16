Elderly couple found dead in Mersing

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 16 — An elderly couple was found dead in their home at Jalan Kenari, Felda Tenggaroh 3, Jemaluang, near Mersing, last night.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the bodies of A Wahab Yusof, 72, and wife Nilam Ibrahim, 70, were found at about 11.50pm.

“Earlier, at 11.05pm the police received a telephone call from the public complaining over strong stench emanating from the couple’s house.

“The police arrived at the scene at about 11.50pm, then had to break into the house and found the bodies of the couple fully dressed and in decomposed state,” he said in a statement today.

He said Nilam’s body was found lying on the bed while A Wahab’s body was on the floor beside the bed.

Preliminary examination found no criminal element involved and the deaths had been classified as sudden death.

He said, however, further investigation was ongoing and the bodies were taken to the Mersing Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama