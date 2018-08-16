‘Crazy Rich Asians’ buzz sends its box-office forecasts soaring

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, visit Build to discuss the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in New York August 14, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — With the growing buzz surrounding Crazy Rich Asians and its groundbreaking all-Asian cast, the film is poised to generate nearly twice as much box-office revenue as initially expected.

Warner Bros, which released the movie yesterday, increased its five-day projection to US$26 million (RM106.7 million), up from an estimate US$18 million last month. And some independent forecasters are even more bullish. Box Office Mojo now expects the movie to take in US$35 million through its first weekend in theatres.

It’s not uncommon for movies with minority casts to exceed early expectations. Last year’s Girls Trip, a movie with a female, African-American ensemble, generated about 50 per cent more in its debut than predicted. This year’s Black Panther and 2017’s Get Out, which feature African-Americans in leading roles, also were bigger hits than initially projected.

With Crazy Rich Asians, the hope is that a successful film about Asians and Asian-Americans will open the door to more such movies. Online ticket seller Fandango says that advance ticket sales are already outpacing those of Girls Trip, which opened to US$31 million last summer. They’re also among the best results for a comedy release all summer, the company said.

Still, sales can be hard to predict. Just this weekend, prehistoric-shark thriller The Meg did better than expected, unseating the latest Mission: Impossible film from its No. 1 perch at the box office.

There has been a tendency by studios and box-office analysts to underestimate the draw of women and minorities appearing in movies. And that can affect decisions earlier in the process. Filmmakers often determine whether to greenlight a movie — or give it a big budget — based on the forecasts.

Crazy Rich Asians is being released almost exactly 25 years after The Joy Luck Club, the last Hollywood film built around an all-Asian cast. Despite lacking representation in Hollywood, Asians tend to see more movies than average US moviegoers, according to the Motion Picture Association of America. — Bloomberg