Summer beauty look: Daphne Groeneveld's tousled chignon

On holiday in Bali, Daphne Groeneveld wears a knotted bandana over a tousled chignon. — Picture courtesy of Daphne Groeneveld/Instagram

DENPASSAR, Aug 16 — Taking advantage of a little peaceful downtime before the excitement of September's fashion weeks, fashion icons and models are sharing snaps from paradisiacal locations on social networks. Even far from the catwalks, their photos offer fans a ready source of inspiration for hair and makeup looks.

Dutch top model Daphne Groeneveld has opted for a simple but effective hairstyle: A tousled chignon with a knotted bandana.

Spanning a spectrum from ultra-sophisticated to ultra-laidback, chignons are all the rage this summer. What better way to arrange your hair before a swim in the ocean or diving into the pool?

A chignon is model Daphne Groeneveld's hairstyle of choice as she enjoys the sun and the picturesque charms of Bali, Indonesia.

The pretty blonde may have set aside her makeup while on vacation, but that does not mean she is neglecting her hair. In this selfie posted earlier this week, Groeneveld sports a near-perfect and seemingly hastily-executed tousled chignon, accessorised with a colourful knotted scarf worn as a bandana.

The look is right on-trend this season, and it's also been adopted by other fashion icons such as Taylor Hill, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jasmine Tookes. And let's not forget that with its functional aesthetic, the tousled chignon is also perfect for a day at the beach. — AFP-Relaxnews