Grammy Award-winning Iranian Kayhan Kalhor to perform in KL (VIDEO)

Master of Iranian traditional music Kalhor (left) will perform with the Constantinople Ensemble on Sept 15. — Picture courtesy of PUSAKA

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Three renowned Iranian musicians will be performing in Kuala Lumpur next month as part of PUSAKA’s Music of the Islamic World series.

Under the Persian Musical Sky features Grammy Award-winning kamancheh (Iranian spike fiddle) master Kayhan Kalhor and Kiya and Ziya Tabassian of the acclaimed Montreal-based Constantinople Ensemble.

Kalhor is known for introducing Persian music to the West and has toured the world as a soloist with many renowned ensembles and orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic and the Orchestre National de Lyon.

No stranger to the international scene, Kalhor composed the music for Francis Ford Coppola’s 2007 fantasy drama film Youth Without Youth and is also a founding member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, which won a Grammy for Best World Music Album last year.

The concert, a collaboration with the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, marks the acclaimed musicians’ first performance in Kuala Lumpur and aims to revitalise the Islamic world’s performing arts in Malaysia.

A series of activities have been planned in conjunction with the concert which includes a public talk (free admission) by PUSAKA founder and director Eddin Khoo.

A Persian classical music workshop (free admission) conducted by the three world-renowned artists will be held the following day.

Catch Under the Persian Musical Sky on September 15 at 8.30pm at the auditorium of Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia.

Tickets are available at RM350 for VIP seats, RM250 for Premier seats and RM180 for Standard seats. Value seats have been sold out.

To book, email [email protected] or call/WhatsApp 017-6599536.

For details on the public talk and workshop, visit pusaka.org for more information.