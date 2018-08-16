Pakatan: 100 days of summer

AUG 16 — Almost 100 days have passed, since Pakatan Harapan assumed power.

This column chooses not to obsess over the 10 promises which the coalition targeted for/by/after mid-August.

They are massively vital, but an eye to how those 10 and initiations for the rest are conducted matter more. That answers the most critical question: where is Malaysia heading under this government?

Pertinent to note, the manifesto indeed concedes to the authority of voters by pledging “we (Pakatan) are willing to be judged by the people on how far we fulfil our promises."

And this is what we must do. Regardless of factions and methods. Being amiable — which the previous government asked of its people to be — is not what builds a country.

Civil society, the Opposition and every single Malaysian must take ownership by measuring this administration ceaselessly.

Judge but fairly. With grace and honest hope for the country

Onward, forward

The action has been relentless.

The GST repeal was decisive — though in time it will prove short-sighted and ultimately populist. The nation must broaden its tax base, and teach itself to spend what it can afford, without abusing our natural reserves as a credit card rather than the source of wealth for our children — managed responsibly.

Not quite brutal on the fiscal bottom line is the controversial debt relief for those owing the national tertiary loan system (PTPTN) — till their incomes pass the RM4,000 per month threshold.

These, the two done and dusted promises from the 10 within the first 100 days. The rest are work in progress with varying degrees of completion.

A key feature, along with the 10 promises, has been government restructure; departments like Biro Tata Negara closed, superfluous wings like The Land Transport Commission (SPAD) collapsed, and ministries amended for power and reach like economy and entrepreneurship.

True colours

Race relations has Pakatan fearing its own shadow.

The manifesto said as much when its vision for the nation was “citizens are united in championing the fate of the Pribumi and all Malaysian citizens."

The order emphasised and the need to distinguish Bumiputeras from other Malaysias is strained and appears to be more about covering an invisible flank rather than leading the nation upwards.

Pakatan attempts to not outright reject the practice to maintain demographical quotas for leadership positions. Yet at the same time to urge for progress based on merit.

It is an impossible balance to keep and as such the cracks appear with alacrity. Eat the cookie, keep the cookie, don’t pretend to be serving every master possible to please an absent jury.

This is not about this column’s far more liberal view on equal opportunity, but rather purely on how this coalition is encumbered by the need to balance, to win both arguments at the same time. This government seeks a paradigm shift to ability yet is manacled by its fear of the unknown, as in doing it in a way foreign here.

Right or wrong, this government is scuttled continuously by race relations.

Obvious references, the appointment of Tommy Thomas as attorney-general and Lim Guan Eng as finance minister. This even extends to the legal lead to recover the “1MDB” yacht.

There is a benefit to stay the course of new over old. To choose ability over an obsolete construct out of touch with the world.

There are benefits for Bumiputeras to stay this course.

In a short period, all new appointees who happen to be Malay do not need to look over their shoulders on whether they deserve their spot, and for those in the system who are retained by this administration, they are not tormented by the value of their contributions thus far.

In theory, of course.

And this theory is confronted by the practical open attacks of Umno over the matter, citing a surge of non-type appointments.

This game can go on indefinitely, not the choices but the monopoly of these conversations, with Umno attacking and Pakatan defending their Malay pedigree.

Pakatan's success in the matter is to be based on how much they can deflect or move on to the next thing on the evergrowing list of governing, and not be mired in it. On a personal note, the flank would be better protected by public relations experts rather than political operatives raised in parties to fight elections.

They are misguided to assume the solution is politics rather than actually, a charm offensive.

Are there powerful media ads to back the government’s resolve on this matter?

The other bits

Some ministers clearly struggle. Education, for example.

Excitable at the start by relying on sound-bites, but the lack of a roadmap has stifled enthusiasm since.

Courage to confront the multiple streams in our public schools system is necessary, rather than fleeting talk of Finnish education. Finnish, Harvard, computer-based learning or the return of the abacus.

The Scandinavians have progress, but it would be a lengthy process to absorb it into our system which is completely split in many directions.

Defence, home and foreign might want to sit and consider the encroachment of China in the common Asean waters. Repeating denunciations of Israel and seeking better terms for Palestinians while being indifferent about our own backyard is perplexing, and Pakatan must play its role here.

There is a longer list, but this column seeks to be constructive. And wish this batch of classmates (ministers) good luck.

Game on

Gather the quick promises, the full term promises, the new initiatives and legislative tone for the past 100 days to determine the trajectory Pakatan has picked for Malaysia.

In brief, the coalition has delivered on the populist agenda — GST and PTPTN — but soft on issues which threaten its political capital.

They can’t, for instance, close departments, agencies and expenditures but cap the statement with the affected staff will be absorbed. How much absorption before the overture turns farcical?

Yet, there is much to be proud of this Merdeka season.

This coalition has set forth with the widest number of initiatives for change ever by a Malaysian government. As much as it would be easy to pick on their faults, and the flapping, they’ve responded with unprecedented pace.

No Malaysian government has been this ambitious.

To pass key oversights to Parliament and improve the standing of the Opposition, Umno must own up to the situation

With race as the only trick, and pouring scorn on efforts to be more Malaysian, Umno and the remnants of Barisan Nasional (BN) have to criticise without feigning ignorance about their legacy. Otherwise, they should look for an exit pass out of the discussion.

Pakatan has achieved the most important part of a new government — replacing a 60-year-old plus relic — which is not to collapse. Five parties, a collection of haphazard support, and continued party in-fighting, and still Pakatan is government and will be for the foreseeable future.

On that, they pass the test with flying colours. Grace under the maddest fire.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.