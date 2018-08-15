UNHCR supports Malaysia’s decision to grant citizenship to stateless persons

UNHCR Representative Richard Towle in a statement today said the UN Refugee Agency welcomes the announcement by the Malaysian government yesterday to expedite citizenship for all qualified stateless individuals in the country. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysia’s decision in granting citizenship to stateless persons is a positive step taken by the government, as it gives the people the chance to fully participate in Malaysian society.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative Richard Towle in a statement today said the UN Refugee Agency welcomes the announcement by the Malaysian government yesterday to expedite citizenship for all qualified stateless individuals in the country.

He said the government had taken a step to fulfil its commitment to resolve statelessness among the Indian community within 100 days of being in office.

“Stateless people have limited access to basic rights such as education, healthcare, employment and freedom of movement. Without these things, they face a lifetime of obstacles,” he said.

Yesterday Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced permanent residents who are holders of the red identity card aged 60 and above will be given citizenship status and issued with the blue identity card.

Dr Mahathir said this would include 3,407 Indians aged 60 and above and had been the holders of the red identity card who would be recognised as Malaysian citizens. — Bernama