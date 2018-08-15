Universiti Malaysia Sabah denies covering up student rape case

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has denied allegations that it was trying to cover up a rape case involving a student. — Picture courtesy of Google Maps

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has denied allegations that it was trying to cover up a rape case involving a student which was said to have occurred in a residential college as was viraled on the social media recently.

Its deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs) Professor Dr Ismail Ali said the accusations made against UMS and himself were baseless.

“The accusations are untrue, especially saying that I was trying to cover up the case. If I cover up, how can the case be handed over to the police and court?

“So I am asking the public not to make any speculations in this matter,” he told reporters after officiating the two-day International Conference on Nusantara History and Folklore Heritage (PASWFN) at UMS today, attended by researchers from Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.

Ismail said the relevant authorities were still investigating the case and the university was leaving it to them to handle it.

On August 12, a news portal alleged that UMS was trying to cover up the case while another local news portal reported on July 25 that the suspect in the case had been charged in court. — Bernama