Ex-Selangor exco is PAS candidate for Seri Setia state seat

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang announces Dr Halimah Ali (right) as the party’s candidate for the Seri Setia by-election in Petaling Jaya, August 15, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Former Selangor state executive councillor Dr Halimah Ali is PAS’ candidate for the Seri Setia state seat.

The announcement was made by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at a PAS event at Desa Mentari just moments ago.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi were also present.

Dr Halimah was the former Selat Klang state assemblyman and served as state executive councillor under former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced polling day for the Seri Setia state seat to be on September 8, the same day it scheduled previously for the Balakong by-election.

The Seri Setia seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Sharuddin Baharuddin from cancer on August 2.

There are 53,492 registered voters in the constituency.