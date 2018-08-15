Malay Mail

US SEC subpoenas Tesla over Musk’s tweets, Fox News reports

Published 1 hour ago on 15 August 2018

Musk has said on Twitter he was considering taking Tesla private. — Reuters pic
NEW YORK, Aug 15 — The US Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to Tesla Inc regarding its privatisation plans and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s statement “funding secured”, Fox News tweeted today, citing sources.

 

 

The electric car-maker’s shares fell 4 per cent to US$333.33.

Musk said on Twitter early last week he was considering taking Tesla private at US$420 per share.

Tesla declined to comment, while the SEC was not immediately available for comment. — Reuters

