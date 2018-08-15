Projects that benefit rakyat will be continued, says Amiruddin

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the government has given the assurance that projects that benefit the people and give positive impact on the economy will be continued. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The government has given the assurance that projects that benefit the people and give positive impact on the economy will be continued and will not be affected after the change in the country’s administration, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

He said all projects that are less than RM10 million, in which the acceptance letter have been issued, would be continued, and only those valued at more than RM10 million, whereby the physical progress completion are less than 15 per cent, would be reviewed.

“Following this, small contractors or small projects are not involved. The Finance Ministry’s approach is to ensure that only critical and people-friendly projects will be continued,” he said during the winding up session on the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2018 for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Amiruddin said the procurement transparency by way of tender was to ensure that the government would get value for money for every project that are implemented.

He added the projects under the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) would also be continued to ensure economic expansion so that the people would enjoy the benefits.

The total investments made by IRDA from 2006 to 2018, he said, amounted to RM153.54 billion and it had created jobs for some 746,457 people.

Commenting on the overlapping of functions among the agencies under the Finance Ministry, Amiruddin said the ministry would undertake a restructuring of the agencies’ functions and this would be considered in the upcoming 2019 Budget. — Bernama