Oil extends losses after surprise US crude stockpile build

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 15 — Oil plunged after US stockpiles rose the most since March 2017 amid investor concerns that the US-China trade war and Turkish crisis will undercut demand.

Futures in New York fell as much as 3.4 per cent today. American crude inventories increased by 6.81 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported, surprising the market after analysts expected a 2.5 million-barrel decline according to a Bloomberg survey.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell US$2.12 to US$64.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10.40am. Total volume traded Wednesday was about 12 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement fell US$1.95 to US$70.51 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at a US$6.21 premium to WTI for the same month. The global benchmark crude dropped as much 2.7 per cent today.

Gasoline futures fell as much as 2.3 per cent. — Bloomberg