Top cop takes over as National Anti-Drugs Agency head

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Royal Malaysia Police Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah has confirmed that he will be heading the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Zulkifli said that he would taking over as the Director-General of the AADK on Monday.

“The previous DG has retired and I wish to thank the government for placing the trust in me to head the agency.

“I was surprised to be picked to head the AADK. It is a great honour to lead this important agency because the drug problem is a big problem for the country,” he told reporters after witnessing the farewell parade for Marine Operations Force (MOF) commander Datuk Abdul Rahim Abdullah who is going on mandatory retirement, here today.

