US stocks sink amid renewed worries over Turkey

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, August 2, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 15 — Wall Street stocks tumbled early today as renewed worries about Turkey offset solid US retail sales data.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1 per cent to 25,019.70.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent to 2,809.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plummeted 1.4 per cent to 7,763.55.

The Turkish lira continued to rally from record lows today, but Ankara hiked tariffs on a spate of US goods in retaliation for American sanctions on Turkey.

Also of concern, a Turkish court rejected an appeal to release American pastor Andrew Brunson, -whose detention for almost two years sparked the crisis. That leaves no immediate solution to the Turkey-US row in sight.

Investor remains “skittish in the face of the extended rise in the US dollar and the festering economic/currency turmoil in Turkey,” according to Charles Schwab analysts.

US retail sales rose 0.5 per cent in July to US$507.5 billion, overshooting analyst forecasts, which had called for a token 0.1 per cent increase.

Among individual stocks, Macy’s slumped 11.2 per cent amid disappointment over the department store chain’s forecast. The retailer projected overall annual sales ranging from flat to a 0.7 per cent increase compared with fiscal 2017.

Constellation Brands dropped 8.8 per cent after announcing a US$4 billion deal to significantly boost its stake in Canopy Growth, a Canadian cannabis company. US-traded shares of Canopy Growth shot up 28.4 per cent. — AFP