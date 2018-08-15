Dewan Rakyat passes RM6.22b Supply Bill

The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2018 has been approved by the Dewan Rakyat, and will now head to the Dewan Negara. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 15 — The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2018 has been approved by the Dewan Rakyat, and will now head to the Dewan Negara.

As Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof calmly read through the motions of the Bill’s wrap-up and collected voice votes, the Bill was strongly supported by PH parliamentarians whereas Opposition MPs remained largely silent.

The Bill, first tabled last Wednesday (August 8) is part of the government’s renaming and restructuring of several ministries and its functions, and involves reallocating RM6.22 billion in fiscal expenditure.

Of that figure, over RM3 billion has been set aside for operating expenditures whereas the rest will go to development expenditure.

Close to RM1.3 billion has been earmarked for the newly-established Economic Affairs Ministry, so that it can pay for the cost of transferring programmes which were previously under several ministries, including the Finance Ministry and the Rural Development Ministry.

The Bill was passed a day earlier before the current Parliamentary session concludes tomorrow.