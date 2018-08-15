Kelantan imposes strict action against transvestites

Kelantan Shariah Chief Judge Datuk Daud Muhammad said a man who dresses as a woman or behaves like a transvestite or both can be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed at least six months or both in the state. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 15 — A man who dresses as a woman or behaves like a transvestite or both, in Kelantan can be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed at least six months or both, said the State Shariah Chief Judge Datuk Daud Muhammad.

He said the sentence would be imposed on local offenders as well as visitors to the state.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Shariah Lawyers Certification Ceremony at the Shariah Department in Tunjong here today, Daud said a man who dressed or behaved as a transvestite was committing an offence under Section Seven of the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code Enactment

He said he was not sure whether these laws regarding transvestites were the same in the other states, but what he was sure was that the state laws were clear that anyone who wore clothes or behaved like a transvestite in a public place could be fined or jailed under the enactment.

“It is up to them (the men) if they want to be seen as women in their own homes, but not in a public place, it is a serious offence,” he said.

Daud said he believed there were transvestites in Kelantan as there were several factors such as the free mingling between men and women as well as lack of parental attention to children.

“This group exists in this state but I am not sure how many there really are. When I was head of the state religious enforcement unit, there were between 40 to 70 transvestites in the state.

“That was in the 1980s and to rehabilitate them, we constantly held dialogues and counselling sessions. I believe now their numbers have reduced since the 1980s,” he said.

However, he said, the less-frequent (enforcement) operations by the local authorities have encouraged the transvestites to be more free in conducting their activities. — Bernama