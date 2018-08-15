Hot weather due to southwest monsoon period

Several states in the peninsula, Sarawak as well as western parts of Sabah are expected to receive less than average levels of rainfall from August to September due to the current hot weather. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Several states in the peninsula, Sarawak as well as western parts of Sabah are expected to receive less than average levels of rainfall from August to September due to the current hot weather.

Besides Sabah and Sarawak, the other affected states are Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

In a statement issued to Bernama today, the Meteorological Department said the situation was due the current southwest monsoon season which brought heat and caused an increase in temperatures.

“The current hot weather that struck several parts of the country is expected to persist until this weekend, but it can still occur during the southwest monsoon period which is expected to come to an end by the end of September.

“All states except for Sarawak are expected to receive normal rainfall beginning September,” the department said adding that the less rainfall received during the period could also result in drought, haze and forest fires.

It said, during the monsoon period, the maximum temperature in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak was forecast to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, several parts of the west coast of the peninsula and Sarawak recorded moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 6 pm, today.

According to the Department of Environment’s portal, Mukah in Sarawak recorded the highest reading at 85, while the other affected areas recorded moderate API of between 52 and 71.

An API reading of 0 to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama