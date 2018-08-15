Hishamuddin Rais called up to give statement to police

HHishamuddin Rais was asked to be present at the Dang Wangi District police HQ. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Police today recorded a statement from social activist, Hishamuddin Rais who is alleged to to have uploaded an article which carried seditious elements on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V in his blog on June 6.

His lawyer, Zaid Malek said Hishamuddin was asked to be present at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 4pm today to assist in the investigation into the article.

“The process to record the information lasting almost two hours went smoothly and Hishamuddin himself had given his cooperation to the police.

“He (Hishamuddin) was asked to be present following a police report lodged against him by a man from Chembong Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, recently,” he told reporters shortly after the statement taking process had concluded.

He said Hishamuddin was investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, Hishamuddin urged that the Pakatan Harapan government abolished the Sedition Act 1948 as contained in their manifesto. — Bernama