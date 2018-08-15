IRBM reports tomorrow, says Amiruddin

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the ministry needed to confirm the report's validity. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Finance Ministry will issue an official statement on reports stating that the Inland Revenue Board Malaysia (IRBM) owed the people RM10 billion tomorrow, said Deputy Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

The statement would only be made after the ministry had confirmed the validity of the report and the amount mentioned.

“We must validate the report that the RM10 billion was not refunded is correct (or not) there could be a reason,” he said to reporters at Parliament lobby today.

Earlier, Amiruddin was asked to comment on reports published by an online portal and a local daily on Aug 14 and Aug 15, 2018 with the headlines “IRBM owes the people RM10 billion?” and “IRBM owing RM10 billion?” respectively.

IRBM, a unit under the Finance Ministry, said taxes overpaid will be refunded to taxpayers based on the Collection Framework dated April 20, 2016, which can be accessed through IRBM’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my

“According to IRBM’s client charter, any refund not requiring tax audit checks will be processed within 30 working days for taxpayers who file their income tax return forms (ITRF) via e-filing, and 90 working days for ITRF submitted manually,” it said. — Bernama