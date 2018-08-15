Mandatory supervision to resolve abandoned housing projects, says deputy minister

Kuala Terengganu MP Raja Kamarul Bahrin speaks during a press on conference outside Dewan Rakyat today, March 21, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government will make standing supervision mandatory, to address the issue of abandoned housing projects under the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Scheme (PR1MA).

Its deputy minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Shah said most of the PRIMA housing projects were abandoned believed to be due to poor project supervision.

“In the construction of housing projects, it is the duty of the consultants (engineers and architects) to monitor the progress of the projects, but when the housing projects are given directly to the contractors, less importance is given to standing supervision.

“This matter will be discussed at the ministry level to ensure that whatever the circumstances, supervision is carried out so that projects are completed successfully to overcome cases of abandoned projects,” he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill (Reallocation of Appropriation Expenditure) 2018 for his ministry. — Bernama