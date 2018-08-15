‘Delusional’ of Najib to think nothing wrong with 1MDB, Kit Siang says

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said Datuk Seri Najib Razak is delusional if he believes there is nothing wrong with how 1MDB funds were handled. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, August 15 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is delusional if he believes there is nothing wrong with how 1MDB funds were handled, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Gelang Patah MP pointed out that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the United States Attorney-General have described the 1MDB scandal as “kleptocracy at its worst.”

The Finance Minister, Lim Guan Eng, had today given notice of a motion directing the Auditor-General and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to re-conduct a detailed investigation on the 1MDB scandal.

Lim said that Najib will now have to face his demons.

“It would mean that Najib would have to appear before the PAC to fully account for the 1MDB scandal,” the veteran DAP parliamentarian said in a statement.

“The assertion in the US DOJ litigation that there was an ‘international conspiracy to launder money misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad’ resulting in the acquisition of numerous assets in the United States and other countries, like the billion-ringgit Equanimity luxury superyacht, cannot go unexamined,” added Lim.