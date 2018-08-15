Samsung Malaysia unveils Galaxy Note 9

Samsung employees wave from stage beneath an image of the new Samsung Galaxy Note9 during a product launch event in New York August 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn Bhd today unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, which will retail at RM 3,699 (128GB) and RM4,599 (512GB) starting Aug 24.

Available in three colours – Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper – the models have been sold out yesterday after the pre-order launch on Aug 10.

SME president, Yoonsoo Kim, said, “The Galaxy Note 9 combines power, productivity, sheer endurance and entertainment into one single device. Coupled with a strong defence-grade security feature, this is the go-to device that fits every need.

“ Consumers nowadays are consistently looking out for a smartphone that is capable of doing it all – from taking great photos, to smooth gaming experiences, to business presentations. I’m glad to announce that now, you have the perfect option in the Galaxy Note 9,” he said at the official launch, here.

The S Pen – the signature of Samsung’s Galaxy Note series – is with Bluetooth Low Energy support in the Galaxy Note 9, making it similar to a remote control for the smartphone.

With just a click of the S Pen, it is now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play videos, and more.

The battery capacity has also been improved with 4,000mAh for long-lasting power to use all day, and the camera technologies and audio capabilities have been enhanced as well.

For more information about Galaxy Note 9, visit https://www.samsung.com/my/smartphones/galaxy-note9/. — Bernama