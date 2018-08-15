New BMW i8 debuts in Malaysia

The new BMW i8 Coupé is a plug-in hybrid vehicle. — Pix courtesy of BMW

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — BMW Malaysia today unveiled the refreshed BMW i8 Coupé, the first since its initial introduction in 2014.

Raymond Tan, Head of Sales of BMW Malaysia said, “In 2014, BMW redefined the concept of a supercar with the BMW i8. In its looks and appeal, the sports car arrived from the future but more than this, the BMW i8 told a bold and ambitious story of the BMW Group in shaping the future of the automotive industry with Electro Mobility.” BMW i8 Coupé’s drive train consists of an electric motor on the front axle and an internal combustion engine on the rear. — Picture by YS Khong

Locally, BMW Group Malaysia has been quite successful in its ‘electrification’ (i.e. introduction of vehicles with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles) programme, with year-to-date deliveries of electrified BMW and MINI vehicles accounting for over 55 per cent of total vehicle deliveries.

BMW Group Malaysia plans to make Malaysia the regional hub for Electric Vehicles by the Malaysian Green Technology Corporation, BMW Group Malaysia’s partner for its 360° ELECTRIC programme. The i8 looks fluidic with the roof and body lines merging at the rear end but never meeting. — Picture by YS Khong

The New BMW i8 Coupé is a Plug-in Hybrid vehicle that features a brand new Life Drive vehicle architecture which will represent all BMW i models to come, which offers a horizontally split structure comprising an aluminium chassis and a CFRP passenger cell to offer an exceptional degree of design freedom, offering dynamic performance coupled with outstanding efficiency.

The New BMW i8 Coupé’s drive train consists of an electric motor on the front axle and an internal combustion engine on the rear.

The engine drives the rear wheels through a six-speed Steptronic transmission, while the electric motor drives the front wheels via a two-speed automatic gearbox. The i8 features dihedral doors.

The high-voltage battery is located centrally in the car’s under body to provide a low centre of gravity, with an increased cell capacity of 33 Ah from the previous 20 Ah.

The electric motor output has increased by 9 kW to 105 kW, and the electric range now extends to 55 kilometres, broadening the reach of all-electric mobility well beyond the city limits.

The turbocharged three-cylinder, 1.5 litre direct injection engine with variable valve timing has a maximum output of 170 kW/231 hp and 320Nm of peak torque.

The combined system output produced by the electric motor and engine acting in unison has also increased to 275 kW/374 hp in the New BMW i8 Coupé. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, with a claimed fuel consumption of 1.8 l/100 km, which equates to 42 g/km for petrol CO 2 emissions, and 14.0 kWh/100 km for electric power consumption.

The high-voltage battery is located centrally in the car’s under body to provide a low centre of gravity, with an increased cell capacity of 33 Ah from the previous 20 Ah. The electric motor output has increased by 9 kW to 105 kW, and the electric range now extends to 55 kilometres.

The body’s horizontally split structure comprises an aluminium chassis and suspension plus all drive components at the bottom, and a CFRP occupant cell at the top, thus creating a lightweight structure.

Seating is a 2 + 2, but the rear seats are really more for show, with hardly any space for anything more than children, to be frank.

Overall, the i8 does look really fluidic, especially the way the roof and body lines merge at the rear end but never really meeting at all.

The flat bonnet, visible aerodynamics measures, short overhangs, a long wheelbase, large track widths and an elongated roofline create an aura of dynamism, lightness and efficiency.

The streamlined and flat silhouette of the New BMW i8 Coupé is combined with a pronounced wedge shape to give the car its classic sports-car look — an impression that is accentuated by its unmistakable scissor doors that open forward and upward, a sure eye turner in any parking lot or arrival foyer.

The New BMW i8 Coupé’s optimised aerodynamics channels air extremely effectively as it hits the car, due to the combined effects of the low bonnet, air flap control system, air curtains in the front apron, sealed under body, contoured side skirts, “Stream Flow” lines of the car’s flanks, and air ducts between the rear lights and roof frame. The flow of cooling air at the front has now been rerouted.

Instead of rushing out through the outlet in the bonnet, the air escapes at the sides of the car near the wheel arches and into the under body. The New BMW i8 Coupé is fitted with the 20-inch BMW ilight-alloy wheels in radial-spoke style and 516 jet black paint.

The interior of the New BMW i8 Coupé continues the progressive design of the exterior with a sporty, dynamic concept. The upper centre console to the instrument panel curves toward the driver in a very acute 12-degree angle. All controls and display elements are within perfect reach of the driver and easy to read. All controls and display elements are within perfect reach of the driver and easy to read.

The cockpit is fitted out with the BMW Head-up Display that changes to a sports display that includes revs, gears and shift lights when performing manual gear changes in SPORT mode. The Navigation System Professional features the most up-to-date user interface, including a modern tile display with live mode. It is controlled using the iDrive operating system, comprising both a Touch Controller on the centre console and an 8.8-inch freestanding Control Display screen.

The BMW Connected links the New BMW i8 Coupé with its owner’s digital life, aided by the Remote App — which allows them to check and control their vehicles, and to stay extra-efficient even when they are on the go. BMW Connected offers a range of conveniences, including showing the current charge status, the range and departure time to ensure the vehicle is charged for the next trip, helping the driver search for charging stations and have the location sent directly to the vehicle for them, as well as access to the efficiency rating of the last trip, tutorials for particularly efficient driving and the CO 2 calculator. Remote functions such as Remote Door Lock & Unlock, Remote Light Flash and Remote Horn Blow can also be activated.

The New BMW i8 Coupé’s exterior comes in Crystal White with a Frozen Grey highlight, or the new BMW Individual special paintwork Donington Grey, with the interior in Black Amido or Accaro respectively. The New BMW i8 Coupé will be available at all authorised BMW idealerships nationwide from Tuesday, 14th August 2018.

The retail prices (on the road, with 0% GST, without insurance and SST) for the New BMW i8 Coupé are: