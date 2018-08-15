MCMC sec-gen: Dialogue with China’s internet giants will help Asean telco regulators

A man uses a smartphone to perform various tasks in New York September 25, 2009. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — An engagement with China’s Internet giants will be helpful for Asean telecommunication regulators (ATR) in the quest to develop policies and regulations which are fit for purpose and able to be implemented in a practical manner.

The proposal was made by Malaysia at the ATR’s Council (ATRC) + China Meeting held here today.

Malaysia was represented by Communications and Multimedia Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Mohamad Nor.

“It can be done as a group, with ATRC officials, to understand better what is being planned,” Mohd Ali, who is also acting Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), proposed at the meeting.

MCMC is the regulator for the converging communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

“We need to look at them with new paradigms as the landscape is always changing and we have to change along with it,” he said.

At the ATRC + China Meeting, China was updating the 2018 work plan and giving Asean countries the opportunity to provide input into the 2019 work plan.

Mohd Ali is here to attend the 24th ATRC and Related Meetings, 2nd TELSOM-ATRC Leaders’ Retreat dan 8th ANSAC Meeting” which are held over four days until Aug 17 at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre.

Mohd Ali noted that Malaysia was of the opinion that, while maintaining continued exchanges on policy and regulations, both sides should also pursue cooperation on ICT infrastructure.

“The private sector has made it clear, if they head towards the digital economy, infrastructure will need to be advanced.

“Other key areas, such as mobile broadband communication and network security will follow,” he said.

Echoing Mohd Ali, MCMC Chief Officer, Corporate Strategy Nur Sulyna Abdullah said that continuous dialogue with Internet giants from China should be done like Facebook, Twitter, and Google before.

“They are at the forefront of technologies. They have a lot of insights. With dialogue and sharing information at the end of the day, consumers will benefit,” she told Bernama.

China’s Internet-related corporations include Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc, and JD.com. — Bernama