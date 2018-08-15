Deputy minister says Kampung Baru master plan study expedited

A woman walks on a street near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur on September 15, 2013. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — The Federal Territories Ministry will expedite a review of the study of the Kampung Baru Detailed Development Master Plan (PITPKB) before deciding on the next course of action, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.

He said the ministry was in the process of starting the study to resolve the long-standing problem faced by the residents since the village was started 118 years ago.

“The basis for the policies for Kampung Baru’s development will be decided by the land owners or their families,” he said.

“The review will be completed as soon as possible although we are faced with the challenge of getting the agreement of every dweller and developer,” he said when officiating a seminar on Kampung Baru’s development towards becoming a Kuala Lumpur Heritage Village here today,

Shahruddin said the ministry would ensure the study would not take a long time and the development would not have a negative effect on the village or cause the villagers to lose out.

The seminar which was attended by Kampung Baru residents, academicians and researchers was held to present the outcome of the study on the Kampung Mizan concept conducted by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) on Kampung Baru and to get feedback from the villagers. — Bernama