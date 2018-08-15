Wisma Putra: No Malaysians affected in Italy bridge collapse incident

Firefighters and rescue workers stand next to a part of the motorway, at the collapsed Morandi Bridge site in the port city of Genoa August 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — There has been no reports of Malaysians affected in the bridge collapse incident in Genoa, Italy.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said the Malaysian Embassy in Rome would continue to monitor the situation, particularly if Malaysians were affected.

Yesterday, a section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa collapsed causing vehicles to plunge around 50 metres off the bridge.

The local government confirmed that the periodic maintenance work undertaken on the bridge’s foundation coupled with torrential rainfalls, could be the cause of the collapse of the bridge that linked Italy and France.

The death toll now stands at 35 people with 10 more feared missing. — Bernama