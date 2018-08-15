Khairy hopes Sabah Umno remains with BN

Khairy Jamaluddin hopes that Sabah Umno will remain with Umno and BN. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin hopes that Sabah Umno, which will be joining the Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS), to remain with Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said he understood the need to create a state coalition which would look into issues concerning Sabah, but the move did not necessarily mean a separation.

“Perhaps this coalition is more of a platform for them to work on issues concerning Sabah, but this does not mean they have to leave Umno,” he told reporters at the lobby of the Parliament here today.

Khairy was commenting on the announcement by Sabah Umno today of its decision to join the opposition party coalition Gabungan Bersatu Sabah which will be registered with the Registrar of Societies soon.

Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor said the decision was made after the state Barisan Nasional component parties left the coalition after the 14th General Election.

Meanwhile, commenting on the call by several Umno leaders that the former party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak distance himself from Umno, Khairy said he agreed with the suggestion.

He said the new leaders in Umno must be given full chances to chart the party’s course.

“I agree, the new leaders within Umno must be given ample space to chart the new course, that is why the former President must give it space,” he said. — Bernama