MITI undertakes review of anti-dumping duties on HRC from China and Indonesia

An employee unloads steel products at a market in Yichang, Hubei Province, China April 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) today announced that it has initiated administrative review of anti dumping duties on the import of hot rolled coils from China and Indonesia.

MITI said it had received a petition from interested parties on July 17, 2018, requesting for an administrative review of anti-dumping duties on the imports of hot rolled coils, chequered coils, as well as, pickled and oiled coils.

The request was made based on the ground that there was no more local production of hot rolled coils in Malaysia.

“The original anti-dumping investigation was initiated on June 18, 2014 and the final affirmative anti-dumping duties was imposed on February 14, 2015 until Feb 13, 2020 ranging from 2.49 per cent to 25.40 per cent,” it said in a statement today.

In accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994, the final determination of the administrative review would be made within 180 days from the date of initiation.

In connection with the investigation, MITI said it would provide a set of questionnaires to interested parties listed in the petition. Other interested parties may request for the questionnaires no later than Aug 30, 2018 and may also provide additional supporting evidence to MITI before Sept 14, 2018.

In the event there is no response within the specified period, the government would make its preliminary findings based on the best facts available. — Bernama