Moderate haze reported in several states

File picture of a train in Kuala Lumpur as haze covers the city on June 23, 2013. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Several states in the country recorded moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 2pm, today.

According to the Department of Environment’s portal besides Perak, the affected states were Sarawak, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Four areas in Perak recorded moderate API readings between 70 and 84 namely, Taiping (83), Tasek Ipoh (74), Pegoh Ipoh (84) and Seri Manjung (71).

Three areas in Sarawak with moderate readings were Sibu (74), Mukah (83) and Bintulu (71).

In several areas in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan, the API readings were between 55 and 65.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama