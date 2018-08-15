Expect CEP to be disbanded Saturday, 1MDB probe committee member says

C4 director Cynthia Gabriel said the 1MDB investigative committee is expected to be dissolved along with the Council of Eminent Persons this Saturday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigative committee is expected to be dissolved along with the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) this Saturday, according to the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) director Cynthia Gabriel.

Gabriel, who is also part of the 1MDB investigation committee established under the CEP, said this is to be expected as the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration reaches 100 days in power on Friday.

CEP’s mandate is expected to end after 100 days.

Last month, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that it is Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s prerogative whether the advisory council would extend its services beyond the stipulated time.

Cynthia further explained that the 1MDB investigation committee is expected to submit their findings to the prime minister by the end of the week.

“We are expected to send in our 100 days report to the prime minister by the end of the week,” she said, citing that she was not able to divulge further information on the matter.

The 1MDB investigative committee led by former Attorney General Tan Sri Abu Talib is not to be confused with the 1MDB investigative task force set up by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The other committee members include former Attorney General Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman, PwC Risk Assurance Services partner, Nik Shahrizal Sulaiman, Naqiz & Partners’ senior partner, Syed Naqiz Shahabuddin Syed Abdul Jabbar and Financial Services Authority Indonesia senior adviser, Faris Rabidin.