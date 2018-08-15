MTEM confident MARA will retain function under ministry

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 2 2018. MTEM is confident that MARA will be able to retain its true function after being placed under the Economic Affairs Ministry. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Malay Economic Action Council (MTEM) is confident that Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will be able to retain its true function after being placed under the Economic Affairs Ministry.

In a statement today, it said the government’s move to place MARA under the ministry’s purview would result in the institution being managed in a more transparent manner and create a more competitive Bumiputera community.

MTEM added that the move was in line with MTEM’s proposal for MARA to be administered under a single ministry, which would also avert speculation from several political figures.

“In our opinion, the former government’s move to place MARA under the purview of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry gave the impression that the institution was only responsible for the development of Bumiputeras in the rural sector,” it said.

MTEM also called for all agencies relevant to Bumiputera interests to be strengthened and placed under a single ministry, as it would be able to help advance the Bumiputera agenda in the future. — Bernama