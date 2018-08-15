Independent MP denies offered to vacate seat for Anwar

File picture of Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali during a GE14 ceramah in Bagan Serai May 6, 2018. Noor Azmi today denied offering his Bagan Serai seat to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Former Umno member-turned-independent MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali has denied offering his seat to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Bagan Serai MP, who left Umno after defending his seat in GE14, also denied having a meeting with the PKR de facto leader, or being contacted by him.

“I haven’t met him (Anwar); I haven’t been contacted by anyone yet,” he claimed.

“At this point, I remain an independent MP, and my focus will be on Bagan Serai,” he said.

This follows reports that an independent MP from Perak had offered up his parliamentary seat for Anwar to contest, which was said to have taken place during a recent meeting between the two individuals.

Dr Noor Azmi also added that he had no plans to vacate his seat or join any political party for now, having left Umno on June 24.

“I am in independent now and will remain as such, I haven’t made a decision yet,” he said when asked on plans to join any party.

Dr Noor Azmi won his seat on a Barisan Nasional ticket, but abandoned the party on June 24, following Pakatan Harapan’s GE14 win.