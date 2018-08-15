Dr Wan Azizah most popular leader in poll of seven ministers

A survey found that Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail currently enjoys the highest approval rating among Malaysians when compared against six other ministers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysia’s first female deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail currently enjoys the highest approval rating among Malaysians when compared against six other ministers.

In independent pollster Merdeka Center’s latest survey, 75 per cent of 1,160 Malaysian voters polled said they were “satisfied” with Dr Wan Azizah’s performance.

Only 16 per cent said they were “dissatisfied” with the performance of Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the minister of women, family and community affairs.

Dr Wan Azizah’s popularity cuts across all ethnic groups, as 71 per cent of Malay respondents and 79 per cent of non-Malay respondents said they were “satisfied” with her performance.

The Merdeka Center survey was conducted during the August 7 to August 14 period, just before the first 100 day of the Pakatan Harapan in government on August 17 this Friday.

MORE TO COME