Perak exco briefed on how to issue freehold titles, says state official

IPOH, Aug 15— The process to issue freehold titles in Perak could take as little as three months, the Perak government was told today.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said a special committee had briefed the exco line-up on the issue in June, providing relevant guidelines to ensure that the process was smooth.

Abdul Aziz said the committee of technical experts was formed to plan the implementation process of the policies pledged by Perak Pakatan Harapan’s in their manifesto.

“We were told that the process could be as short as three months. The process would be based on the existing laws, procedures and criteria,” he told a press conference today.

“The committee also briefed us on the need to issue the titles with due diligence to avoid land laundering. It also said the government had the right to limit the size of the titles to ensure that the state’s revenue was not affected.”

Abdul Aziz argued that the presence of these guidelines meant there was no reason to hold off issuing the land titles.

He also noted that the Pakatan Rakyat government had issued permanent land titles when they came to power in 2008, adding that this showed how the move could actually be carried out

“The guidelines are already there. The question of whether freehold titles will be issued or not should not rise,” he said.

“We already went to the level of detailing the procedures. When it was presented, it was not opposed. I haven’t heard any announcements on reversing the procedures, so I assume that it is still accepted.”

Yesterday, Abdul Aziz said there was nothing in the Federal Constitution that prevented the Perak state government from issuing permanent land titles to new villages.

Abdul Aziz also rubbished rumours that the move would see Malay land occupants expelled from their homes to make way for Chinese residents.

He stressed that the land titles would be given to occupants who were already living on the respective pieces of land.

“In the Chinese new villages, the occupants have been living there for years. They will just be given longer titles.

“We are not taking away anyone else’s land by giving Malay land to the Chinese. These allegations are racist and just plain absurd.”