Leave Umno if you think Najib is a liability, Umno MP tells party members

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said Umno members who have publicly said Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a liability to the party do not deserve to remain in the party. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Umno members who have publicly said Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a liability to the party do not deserve to remain in Umno, an MP said today.

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said this when he was asked to respond to comments made by several Umno leaders, claiming Najib should start distancing himself from the party to not be seen as a liability.

“They are not against him, they have the opinion that he is a liability, meaning he becomes a burden to the party, bringing it inconveniences.

“This if because people think he has already been found guilty; that is why people like this do not deserve to remain in the party. If he is guilty, if he’s convicted, then the people are right,” he said.

Umno leaders such as Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin and Padang Renggas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz have recently made public statements claiming Najib should distance himself from the party.

They had claimed it would allow the new leadership to shape the party without interference.

MORE TO COME